Kidsthatcode gives out laptops, over ₦300k in cash prizes at maiden school hackathon

In the just-concluded Kidsthatcode School Hackathon, the energy was electric, the kids came ready, and the mission was simple: show the world that young Nigerians can build real solutions with tech.

Kidsthatcode an initiative founded by Adejoke Haastrup and Precious Omonzejele, both software engineers has always been about one thing: encouraging kids to start coding early.

In December 2024, they decided to take that mission a step further by calling on schools across Lagos to apply for their first-ever school hackathon. And wow, the response was overwhelming over 35 schools applied to participate.

After weeks of building, mentoring, and lots of excitement, six finalist teams emerged:

● Usoolul Iman

● Grace Primary School

● Grace High School

● Team weLearn

● Supreme Education Foundation

● John Kennedy School

The grand finale, which held on April 5th, 2025, at Union Bank HQ, was nothing short of incredible. The theme was “Code for Change”, and the challenge? Build a tech solution to any of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

And the kids did not come to play. Each team presented with so much heart, confidence, and creativity. They pitched EdTech platforms, AI-powered solutions, and demos focused on real-life issues like water preservation, education access, and climate change.

Meet the Winners

● 1st Place – Usoolul Iman School: They built an EdTech platform designed to help children in Northern Nigeria learn in local languages. They went home with laptops and other amazing gifts.

● 2nd Place – Grace Primary School: Their water preservation solution blew the judges away complete with a physical demo. They won ₦200,000, plus gifts, and were also gifted additional cash by impressed judges.

● 3rd Place – Grace High School: Their project raised awareness around climate change, and they gave a fantastic presentation. They received ₦100,000 and plenty of gifts.

But beyond the prizes, this event was a huge win for Kidsthatcode and for tech education in Nigeria. Seeing kids from primary and secondary schools confidently navigate tech stacks, explain their architecture, and use tools like AI to solve real problems? That’s the dream.

Why We Do This

At Kidsthatcode, the set standard is truly believing that exposure changes everything. The goal has always been to help kids dream bigger by giving them access to tech education early. And hosting events like this proves that if given the chance, Nigerian kids can build anything.

The team is incredibly grateful to Union Bank for sponsoring the hackathon and hosting it at their HQ, and to everyone who showed up to support the kids.

They’re already looking forward to the next one more kids, more ideas, and more impact.

Let’s keep building.