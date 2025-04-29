Kidnappers abduct Edo LP ward chairman, demand N50m ransom

FILE IMAGE

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Labour Party, LP, Akoko-Edo Ward 1 Chairman in Edo State and a realtor, Okasime Olowojoba has been kidnapped on the Auchi-Benin-Ibillo Road while on his way to Igarra from Auchi, where he was said to have gone to pick his children to resume school in Igarra.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday at the bad spot around Sasaro, which has been notorious for kidnappings in the past.

The kidnappers were said to have initially taken all the occupants in the vehicle, which include Olowojoba, his househelp and children but later abandoned the househelp and the children while they took him away.

A close family member told Vanguard, yesterday that the kidnappers were demanding N50 million as ransom.

According to him, “Valentine Olowojoba is the Ward 1 Chairman of the Labour Party. He went to Auchi to pick his children, his children and wife went to Auchi for holidays, he went to bring his children to resume school on Monday.

“On their way back that Saturday, he was kidnapped and it happened that day when the network in the area did not function at all till Sunday.”

“They were all initially taken into the bush by the kidnappers but they later left the househelp and the children and went with him. They picked him and abandoned his vehicle on the road.

“There was no network that Saturday, it was restored about 12 noon on Sunday and I learned from his brother that as at Monday that they were asking for a ransom of N50 million.

“I also learned that some other people were kidnapped in the same area on Sunday.”

The police have not confirmed the incident as the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State, Moses Yamu could not be reached.