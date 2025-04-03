Kidnapped Abia oil magnet regains freedom

. As Govt warns royal fathers, PGs against harbouring criminals

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Oil baron and the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, Chief Obasi Lawson, kidnapped at Azunmiri in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, has regained his freedom after spending about one month in the kidnappers’ den.

Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this at a press briefing in Umuahia, said the oil magnet was rescued alive, and in good condition.

” He was rescued alive about two days ago and he is hale and hearty”, the Commissioner said, but refrained from giving further details.

Recall that the oil merchant also known as SOBAS, was abducted on March 4, 2025 , after his motor cade was intercepted by armed men who killed his driver and one of the security personnel escorting him.

Lawson was returning to his base in Port Harcourt after visiting his home in Arochukwu, Abia State, when the incident occured.

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, had in a statement issued after the incident, said:“A dark blue Sienna vehicle carrying unidentified gunmen double-crossed them and opened fire on Lawson’s convoy while they were returning to Port Harcourt through Azumini Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area.

“While the officers were repelling the attack, another set of gunmen forcefully took Chief Lawson, ordered them into their vehicle, and took him to an unknown destination, leaving his driver and one other dead.”

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner, said the State Government had issued a stern warning to traditional rulers and President Generals of various Communities across the state, that henceforth, anyone caught harbouring criminals in his domain would be severely dealt with.

He cautioned them to be vigilant and report all cases of suspicious movements involving criminal elements to security agents.

The Commissioner who refrained from giving details about the rescued oil magnet, urged residents to take security issues very seriously and report any suspicious movements around them.

He said:“As is usual with security matters, I may not want to go into details of what happened to the businessman, but the state government is advising Abians to remain vigilant. Town unions and traditional rulers must be alive to their duties of keeping watch over their domains.

“The state government is frowning seriously at this and the warning is that if you are caught in the act of harbouring criminals, you will be treated as one.

“Of course, let me reiterate the old cliche that when you see something, you say something. We have to even go further to say that when you see something, take action by making discreet reports to the security agencies,” Kanu said.

The Commissioner warned that henceforth, the State Government would through security agencies start beaming its search light on all traditional rulers to ascertain those who harbour criminals in their domains.

He said that the State Government would not hesitate to sanction any traditional ruler found to be conniving with criminals.

Speaking earlier on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting, the Information Commissioner hinted that five newly completed road projects executed under direct labour initiative would soon be inaugurated.

He identified the roads as the 19.5 kilometres Umuahia -Bende Road phase 1 and 2; the 1.76 kilometres Igbere junction to Onu roundabout; the 2.5 kilometres Umuokogbuo road, the rehabilitation of the 8.3 Isieketa -Obikabia road Isiala ngwa South LGA; and the Obehie -Ezendioma road Ukwa West LGA .

The Commissioner revealed that the 19.5-kilometer Umuahia -Bende federal road had expired

He said that based on a report by the State Ministry of Works, the federal road had outlived its useful life, adding that “it’s no more economical to continue to maintain the road.”

Kanu said that the road had been recommended for total reconstruction, but noted that “as a federal road, there will be necessary interactions between the state government and federal authorities before anything can be done”.

The Commissioner further announced that the Umuahia Urban Renewal Project meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city is progressing well as the reconstruction and expansion work along Library Avenue and Akanu Ibiam road down to FMC junction would soon be ready for inauguration.

He said that other projects in the capital city including the bus terminal and bus shelters at strategic places were progressing and would be completed soon.

“The Umuahia Urban Renewal Project is progressing very well. It is a project that is meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city.

“Quite a lot of work is ongoing across the state capital. It is all part of the efforts to turn Umuahia into a beautiful modern city, through changes in the look and feel of the city.

“The road and junction improvement works are progressing well. For the bus terminal project, I don’t know those of us who have been able to pass through there recently to have a look at what’s going on there,” Prince Kanu stated.

He announced that the registration of all commercial vehicles operating in the state is still ongoing and encouraged those yet to comply with the initiative to do so as government would soon commence strict enforcement of the directives.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma; the General Manager, GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authority, UCDA, Mr Kingsley Agomoh; and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mr Ukoha Njoku Ukoha were present at the briefing.