Keke rider slumps, dies at PTI junction in Delta

Tricycle

By Jimitota Onoyume

A Keke rider yesterday evening slumped and allegedly died at PTI junction on the East-West road in Uvwie local government area, Delta state.

According to eyewitnesses, the Keke rider, who could not be properly identified, parked his Keke by the side of the road, came down and suddenly slumped.

” We saw this young Keke rider when he came down from his Keke. And right before our eyes, he slumped. “, one of the eyewitnesses said.

Another one who gave his name as Stanley said he saw the Keke rider on the ground, adding that he did not know he was dead.

” We hope the Keke union should be able to trace the family night to communicate what has happened here”, Stanley added.