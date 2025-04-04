Kebbi suspends Perm Sec for claiming state, Sokoto have more gays, lesbians

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has suspended a permanent secretary from the cabinet office, Nasiru Abubakar Kigo, for claiming that Kebbi and Sokoto have the highest number of registered gays and lesbians.

The indefinite suspension was confirmed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, on Friday.

According to him, the permanent secretary has been issued a letter of suspension from Kebbi State head of service, Malami Shekare, which reads: “According to civil service rules you are to proceed on suspension pending the outcome of investigation on your claims of registered homosexuals and lesbians in Kebbi State, your statement constitute social misconduct and a dent on a morally decent state.”

Kebbi State Government recently, in a press statement, debunked Kigo’s claim, describing it as fictitious and baseless.

Kigo, also an Islamic cleric, made the controversial remark during Ramadan at a seminar held at Adamu Aliero Housing Estate, Birnin Kebbi.