Kebbi reviewing maritime laws to unlock full potential – Gov Idris

…Says NIWA’s Ferry Services Enhancing Water Transportation

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has announced that the state is reviewing its maritime laws to harness its vast maritime potential and enhance economic activities.

Speaking at the 6th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in Lagos, the governor highlighted the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) ferry services, which he said are already improving water transportation in the state.

While Kebbi is a landlocked state, Governor Idris emphasized its rich maritime resources, extending beyond the Argungu Fishing Festival, which has gained international recognition.

“Dolekaina community in Dandi Local Government Area is a marine hub on the banks of River Niger, bordering Benin and Niger Republic. This has drawn the interest of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and we are working closely with the Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA) to harness these opportunities,” he said.

He assured that the government is engaging stakeholders to enhance the safety of waterways and boost the import and export of goods.

The NIWA ferry services, recently launched in Kebbi, offer an alternative transportation system, reducing reliance on road networks. Governor Idris also emphasized his administration’s commitment to mechanized farming, aiming to increase food production for both local consumption and exports.

Governor Idris, who received an award for exemplary leadership from MWUN, reiterated his dedication to workers’ welfare.

“Since assuming office, we have ensured that workers’ salaries and pensions are paid promptly. We have also cleared backlogs of leave allowances and included workers in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal,” he stated.

He urged trade unions to bring innovative solutions to improve labor conditions, in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

“Times are tough, and workers are not getting the rewards they deserve, but this phase will pass. Let’s support one another so we can celebrate our collective success,” the governor concluded.