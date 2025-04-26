Kano govt recovers over N28m paid to 247 dead, retired workers

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State government said it has uncovered an anomaly in the March salary payroll system and leading to the recovery of over N28m paid to 247 dead or retired workers.

The government, through a committee, a pay parade committee established in the state, uncovered the anomaly following a validation exercise on the March salary payroll system.

In a statement by the Press Secretary to the Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Musa Tanko Muhammad, said the disturbing irregularity was uncovered within the payroll system of Local Government Councils which the findings revealed that 247 individuals have either retired from service or dead, yet have been appearing in the payroll and their salaries running.

The Government, however, assured of its commitment to purging the payroll system of irregularities, while the individuals found to be involved in the fraudulent activity will be identified and held fully accountable in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, “In a decisive move towards cleansing the State Payroll, the Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf, has recorded a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to reform the salary administration system within the State civil service.

“As part of the reform process, a Pay Parade Committee has been established and will commence its operations shortly. In preparation for the full implementation of its mandate, the Committee deemed it necessary to involve all stakeholders. Consequently, the Committee printed the March 2025 payroll vouchers and requested all Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and Local Government Councils to study the Payrolls and make necessary observations as a prelude to a comprehensive Pay Parade scheduled to be flagged off on Monday the 28th of April. Arising from the validation exercise, a disturbing irregularity was uncovered within the payroll system of Local Government Councils. The findings revealed that 247 individuals have either retired from service or dead yet, yet have been appearing in the payroll and their salaries are running. These fraudulent salary payments amount to the sum of ₦27,824,395.40 for March 2025 alone.

“In a prompt and effective response, and while further due diligence is being conducted to determine the extent of this apparent fraud and the perpetrators, the amount has been recovered and returned to the Local Government Treasury.

“This significant recovery underscores the administration’s unwavering dedication to entrenching governance, transparency, and responsible management of public resources,” the statement however, reads.