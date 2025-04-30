Kano govt approves N51bn for capital projects

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has approved an unprecedented ₦51.5 billion for critical infrastructure and public service delivery projects across the state, as part of the administration’s strategic push to enhance socio-economic development.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, following the 27th Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday, 28th April 2025.

According to the statement, “The Council gave the green light for multiple key projects, including major road rehabilitations, installation of traffic systems, expansion of public buildings, and electrification upgrades.

“Notable among the approvals is the release of ₦5.4 billion for the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of roads stretching from Mumbayya House to Tal’udu Junction, Gadon Kaya, Yahaya Gusau Road, and Sharada Road.

“Another ₦3.4 billion was earmarked for the provision of wireless solar-powered traffic lights across Kano metropolitan under the Urban Renewal Programme.

“Additional funds were approved for the construction of Miller Road to Mission Road and the renovation of key public facilities, including the Kano Educational Resources Department and the Governor’s Lodge in Kaduna.”

The Council also approved ₦1.46 billion for the upgrading and modernisation of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy located in Sharada Phase I Industrial Layout.

“These approvals underscore the administration’s commitment to sustainable urban development and improved public service delivery,” the statement reads.