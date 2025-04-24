Kaduna Govt reaffirms commitment to skills development, lauds Nigerian breweries

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has reiterated that its economic development agenda is firmly anchored on skills development, youth empowerment, and proficiency in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The government also commended Nigerian Breweries PLC for establishing a state-of-the-art skills acquisition centre in the state.

Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe made the remarks during the commissioning of the Maltina Skills Acquisition Centre, built by Nigerian Breweries PLC in Makera, Kaduna, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries PLC, Mr. Hans Essaadi, explained that the Entrepreneurship Development Centre is designed to equip youth and women from the host community with practical skills in tailoring, shoemaking, hairdressing, and ICT.

He noted that, in addition to training, startup support and mentoring would be provided to help beneficiaries become self-reliant.

The Emir of Zazzau, represented by Ciroman Zazzau and District Head of Kakuri, Alhaji Aminu Tijjani, expressed appreciation to Nigerian Breweries for its numerous interventions in the community. He also appealed for support in improving power supply, so the centre can operate for extended hours.

In recognition of his contributions, Mr. Hans Essaadi was conferred with the traditional title of Hasken Fada Kakuri, meaning “The Light of the Palace in Kakuri”.

Deputy Governor Balarabe highlighted that the Kaduna State Government is currently constructing three skills hubs—one in each senatorial zone—to train and certify youth in various trades.

“What Nigerian Breweries has accomplished here resonates deeply with the vision and priorities of Senator Uba Sani’s administration. A cornerstone of our government’s agenda is comprehensive skills development and youth empowerment,” she stated.

She described the new skills centre as “the birth of new opportunities, dreams, and pathways to economic independence for countless young people across our state.”

“By equipping our youth with market-ready skills, this centre will help transform job seekers into job creators, fostering self-reliance and reducing unemployment in our state,” she added.

Dr. Balarabe emphasized that the centre’s impact will go beyond its immediate environment, as empowered beneficiaries will contribute to local economic growth, strengthen their communities, and inspire others.

“Under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, we are committed to enhancing Kaduna’s investment climate and implementing business-friendly policies that promote growth and shared prosperity,” she concluded.