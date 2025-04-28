Kachikwu slams opposition parties for engaging in “juvenile politics”

Dumebi Kachikwu

Former presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu has criticized the opposition for engaging in “juvenile politics” by offering criticism without proposing solutions.

In a recent interview on TVC, Kachikwu addressed various national issues, including the performance of the current administration and the state of Nigerian politics.

Kachikwu stated that any northern politician who did not speak out against the perceived tribalism in President Buhari’s appointments has no moral ground to criticize President Tinubu for similar actions.

He also asserted that any coalition of old guard politicians that does not zone its presidential ticket to the south is “dead on arrival”.

Addressing the current administration, Kachikwu acknowledged President Tinubu’s courage in removing subsidies but questioned the allocation of the freed-up resources.

He suggested that the President should have collaborated more closely with governors to ensure the funds benefited Nigerians directly. He also noted that the focus on the 2027 presidential race is premature, as the current administration is only midway through its term.

Kachikwu urged Nigerians to unite and collaborate to tackle the nation’s challenges, including economic difficulties and insecurity.

He called for a shift from divisive politics towards competence and effective problem-solving.

He also stated that the PDP is out of touch with the average Nigerian.