Justice for Quadri: Lawyer alleges cover-up by Lagos Police Command

By Nwafor Sunday

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, Esq., has accused the Lagos State Police Command of disseminating false information in a bid to cover up what he describes as the unlawful arrest and frame-up of 17-year-old Quadri Alabi.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Effiong condemned the police’s recent press release on the case as “laughable,” “ridiculous,” and “an embarrassing attempt to mislead the public.”

Quadri Alabi, who gained public attention after standing in front of the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi in 2023, was reportedly abducted on his way home from work by two known area boys—identified as Lege and Baba Waris—and taken to the Amukoko Divisional Police Station.

“These same individuals have been harassing Quadri in an attempt to extort him over donations he received from Nigerians after the viral incident involving Mr. Obi,” Effiong alleged.

Contrary to the police’s claim that Quadri was arrested for involvement in street fighting, robbery, and property damage, Effiong insists his client is innocent and was never identified by any alleged victims.

“There was no identification parade conducted. How can victims identify someone when the alleged crime occurred around 10pm and the procedure required by law was not followed?” Effiong asked.

He also pointed out inconsistencies in the police narrative, such as the absence of information about who arrested Quadri and the exact location of his arrest.

The lawyer further stated that Quadri, who was born on September 29, 2007, is a minor and should not have been remanded with adult suspects with whom he has no connection.

Effiong revealed that Quadri was held for nearly a week before being presented in court, a move he described as unconstitutional and unlawful. Despite a legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) clearing Quadri of wrongdoing and a court order for his discharge, the police have continued to push their narrative.

“The Lagos State Police Command, instead of showing remorse, has chosen the path of shamelessness, lawlessness, and disregard for justice,” the lawyer said.

Effiong announced plans to take legal action against the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, the DPO of Amukoko, CSP Olaniran Ismaila O., IPO Inspector Odigbe Samuel, and others involved in the case. A formal complaint will also be submitted to the Police Service Commission.

“We will not allow agents of impunity to get away with the abominable oppression of a Nigerian child. Nigeria is our country, and we will defend it through the rule of law,” Effiong concluded.