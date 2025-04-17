Just in: Former Enugu APC chairman resigns amid party disintegration

By Chinedu Adonu

The former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Barr. Ben Nwoye, has officially resigned from the party, citing deep internal crises and leadership disintegration as his reasons for departure.

Speaking at a press briefing held at De Sheriff Hotel in Enugu, Nwoye, who also previously served as a Federal Commissioner at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) representing the South East, said the party he helped build has lost its cohesion and purpose.

“The bunch of broom which we painstakingly tied together in 2013 has loosened and permanently scattered,” Nwoye said, referencing the APC’s symbol and the unity that once bound its members.

He condemned the leadership of the party in the South East for prioritizing “vindictive politics” over growth and inclusion. According to him, rather than expanding the APC’s reach, the regional leadership has been more focused on suppressing dissenting voices and perceived political enemies.

Nwoye also decried the lingering factional disputes within the party in Enugu, revealing that two rival camps are currently battling for control—one backed by a judicial pronouncement, and the other persisting in open defiance.

He accused the national leadership of turning a blind eye to the crisis and failing to act on repeated calls for reconciliation by party elders. According to him, loyal party members who disagree with the central leadership have been treated with disdain, likening them to “prisoners of political war.”

“I have engaged in extensive consultations with my grassroots followers and I have come to the conclusion that it is time to move on,” he said. “I refuse to be a political prisoner.”

Extending his criticism beyond Enugu, Nwoye cited the marginalization of other prominent APC figures in the South East, including former Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige (Anambra), and Dr. Ikechi Emenike (Abia), both of whom he said have been sidelined despite their significant roles in building the party.

Nwoye’s resignation marks a significant blow to the APC in Enugu and raises fresh concerns about the party’s stability and internal democracy in the South East region.