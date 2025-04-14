Just in: Eight shortlisted candidates fail drug test, lose Kwara TESCOM jobs

….Next best candidates to replace them – TESCOM Chair

At least eight candidates shortlisted for teaching jobs under the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) have been disqualified after testing positive for banned substances.

The affected applicants, who were among the 1,800 candidates selected for final screening, lost their slots automatically following a drug test conducted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with full backing from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by TESCOM Press Secretary Sam Onile, TESCOM Chairman Bello Taoheed Abubakar confirmed that the disqualified candidates tested positive for substances including benzodiazepine, tramadol, cotinine, marijuana, and amphetamine—all considered harmful and prohibited.

“A major implication of this development is that the affected individuals will be replaced by the candidates who are next to them in performance from their respective local government areas,” the statement read.

Abubakar said the move was a clear demonstration of the state government’s zero-tolerance stance on drug abuse, especially within the education sector.

“We have a duty of care not to expose little children to drug abuse under any circumstance,” he added.

Commending Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to merit-based recruitment, Abubakar noted that the governor has once again shown his dedication to fair and transparent governance.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has etched his name in gold for insisting that recruitment into the teaching profession should be strictly meritorious and devoid of practices that may jeopardize quality learning in our schools,” the statement added. “He has also proven that he is committed to giving every Kwaran a fair chance.”

The TESCOM recruitment exercise is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve education quality and uphold integrity in the public service.