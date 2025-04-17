Jurgen Klopp ‘ready to negotiate with Real Madrid’ as Ancelotti set to leave

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to taking over as Real Madrid manager, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to leave the Bernabeu before the end of the season.

Klopp, who stepped down from Liverpool last season after nine years, currently serves as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

But according to UOL Esporte, the German is “unhappy” in the role and could return to the dugout as early as July.

Real boss Ancelotti is said to be on his way out after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26, with Sky Sports reporting he won’t see out the remaining five La Liga games.

Speaking after Madrid’s 5-1 aggregate Champions League loss to Arsenal, Ancelotti admitted:



“Maybe the club decides to replace me… That could be tomorrow, 10 days, one month or in one year.”

Klopp has long been admired by Madrid president Florentino Perez, and the club now appears ready to go “all out” for the charismatic German, who reportedly has a clause allowing him to exit his Red Bull role if approached by the German national team.

Bookmakers have Xabi Alonso as the favourite to replace Ancelotti, but Klopp is third in the odds at 11/2.

Klopp won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during his time at Liverpool.

A potential move to Madrid could also reunite him with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.

Vanguard News