Jumoke Oduwole, Banke Kuku, others, grace 2025 Herconomy Summit

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments

By Juliet Ebirim

Hundreds of women from Nigeria and beyond gathered in Lagos for the sixth edition of the Herconomy Wealth Building Summit 2025.

The conference, hosted by leading fintech platform, Herconomy, focused on dismantling financial barriers and equipping women with the tools and knowledge necessary for sustainable wealth creation.

The hybrid event, attracting over 1,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, reinforced Herconomy’s commitment to bridging the financial inclusion gap and empowering women economically.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment; Engineer Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General and CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Mr. Charles Odii, Director General of Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN); and celebrated filmmaker and entrepreneur, Funke Akindele.

The “Building Wealth in the Creative Economy” panel featured industry powerhouses like Banke Kuku, CEO and Founder of Banke Kuku Textiles; Zina Anumudu, Founder of TSC Agency; Moriam Ajaga, Special Adviser to the President on Arts and Culture; and Kike Ojewale, Partner at Dentons ACAS – Law, who offered expert perspectives on leveraging the creative sector for wealth generation.

The summit also explored multigenerational wealth strategies in the session “Multigenerational Wealth: Building & Sustaining Business Empires,” featuring Oladunni Oyinaka, Cosmas Maduka Jr, Obinna Anyaegbu, and Iroghama Ogbeifun, and moderated by Yewande Thorpe. Also, the “The Money Spinners: From Zero to Millions” session showcased the inspiring journeys of successful entrepreneurs like Nkiru Ayemere, Seun Alley, Dr. Bea, Olumide Soyombo, and Funke Bucknor.

Attendees participated in engaging activities like the Herconomy Savings Challenge, promoting smart financial habits with prizes such as stocks, gold, and international trips. Also, grants were awarded to innovative women-led businesses through the Herconomy Enterprise Challenge.