Jubilation as Supreme Court judgement CTC affirms LP Caretaker Committee

By John Alechenu

Supporters of the Senator Esther Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP) erupted in jubilation following the release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, who read excerpts from the document, announced that the court affirmed the leadership of Senator Usman.

According to him, the Supreme Court went further to admonish politicians to respect the tenures of office as stipulated in their respective political party constitutions.