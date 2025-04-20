Jos Attacks: Defence minister visits affected communities, reiterates Tinubu’s commitment to ending violence

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has visited communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State affected by recent attacks to commiserate with victims and reassure them of the federal government’s resolve to restore peace and prevent future violence.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the Minister extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and expressed sympathy to those injured in the attacks.

“It is imperative that we put an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued this region,” Badaru said during the visit.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, and was received by Major General Folusho Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven.

The Defence Minister emphasized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s deep concern over the security situation in Plateau State.

“Mr. President has directed that the perpetrators of these heinous acts be apprehended and brought to justice. The GOC and other security agencies have assured me that no effort will be spared,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts with the Plateau State Government to develop and implement sustainable measures to prevent future attacks.

“We are working closely with the state government to implement structures that will help mitigate such incidents,” he added.

Badaru also appealed to community leaders to support security efforts through active intelligence sharing, which he described as critical in tracking down the perpetrators.

He urged the affected communities to remain calm and patient during this difficult time, assuring them that efforts to resolve the crisis are ongoing.

“Though the terrain is vast and the communities are spread out, I am confident that with improved intelligence gathering, active involvement of community elders, consistent prayers, and the unwavering commitment of Mr. President, we will tackle the root causes of this crisis,” he concluded.