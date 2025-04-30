Join hands with us to reclaim our homeland, Soludo tells S/East monarchs

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has urged traditional rulers in the South East geopolitical zone to collaborate with governors in the region to reclaim the people’s homeland.

Soludo made the call during a meeting of the South-East Traditional Rulers’ Council in Awka. The meeting was aimed at fostering unity and working together towards regional development.

Highlighting the importance of the traditional rulers’ roles in the region’s progress, the governor lamented recent negative developments and expressed concern about the erosion of foundational values and traditional practices.

He said, “The Igbo land I knew as a child is no longer the same. The fundamentals seem to be eluding us, and many taboos that once bound our society are fading away.”

“This is the time for South-East traditional rulers to unite and work with various forces to reclaim their homeland. This is your pivotal role.”

“As governors of the South-East, we are working together, and so far, so good. We urge traditional rulers and other community organizations to collaborate; your combined efforts can yield significant progress.”

“We are as different as we are similar, and it is important to recognize the diverse cultures within the region and the strength that can be found in unity. We are stronger together, in spite of our diversity. We need to reflect on the profound connection of the Igbo language, as it holds us together, irrespective of the dialects.”

The governor called for a renewed focus on values such as hard work, enterprise, and integrity, stating that this is the only way to address the ongoing clash of cultures and religions, which has led to the celebration of ill-gotten wealth and other vices in the region.

“A society becomes what it celebrates; we need to advocate for a return to celebrating the region’s rich heritage and industrious spirit,” the governor added.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens in Anambra State.