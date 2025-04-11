Johnny Drille lights up Vanguard Awards night with magical performance

By Efosa Taiwo

Mavin Records’ star, Johnny Drille has delivered a mesmerising performance at the 13th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards.

Held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Friday, the event brought together Nigeria’s most influential personalities across politics, business, entertainment, and humanitarian sectors.

As the award ceremony progressed in grandeur, the atmosphere shifted to something softer and more intimate when the lights dimmed and Johnny Drille stepped on stage.

Known for his soulful voice and poetic lyrics, the singer did not disappoint as he delivered a breathtaking medley of his hit songs including “How Are You (My Friend)”, “Believe Me” among others.

His performance struck an emotional chord with the audience, many of whom could be seen swaying, singing along, or simply soaking in the heartfelt lyrics.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards is an annual event aimed at honouring Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and social progress.

This year’s top honor went to Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited, for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s power sector. Through Pacific Energy Limited, he has delivered around 15% of the nation’s electricity supply and is nearing completion of a $2 billion thermal power plant—set to be Nigeria’s largest.

Among the governors recognised for their leadership were Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Charles Soludo (Anambra), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Other awardees included Kaine Edike as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Sir Emeka Offor as Businessman of the Year, Oba Adedokun Abolarin as Education Icon, Lady Mary Dinah for Humanitarian Service, Manish Mandhana as Private Sector Icon, Wale Adeniyi as Public Sector Icon, and William of Tetraco Energy as Energy Icon.

Vanguard News