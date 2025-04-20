 Johnbull congratulates  Okotete on birthday anniversary 

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Community Engagement (South-South), Gift Johnbull, has congratulated a former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Hon Stella Okotete on her birthday.

She said: ‘Warmest congratulations to my leader, Hon. Stella Okotete on her birthday! Today, we celebrate a remarkable leader who has dedicated her life to serving others and making a positive impact on her community.

“Hon. Okotete’s commitment to public service is truly inspiring. She has worked tirelessly to promote the welfare of her constituents, advocating for their interests and driving development in her community. Her selflessness and dedication have improved the lives of countless individuals, making her a beloved and respected figure.

“Her passion for serving others is evident in her work. Hon. Okotete has been instrumental in implementing initiatives that have brought hope and opportunities to many. From supporting your girls and women through economic empowerment to political mentorship, her efforts have had a lasting impact on the lives of those she serves.

“Hon. Okotete’s love for her country is evident in her tireless efforts to contribute to its growth and development. She is a shining example of leadership, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and work towards building a better future for all Nigerians.

“On this special day, i wish Hon. Stella Okotete good health, happiness, and continued success. May her birthday be filled with joy, love, and celebration. May her life continue to be a blessing to many, and may her legacy inspire future generations to serve with passion and dedication.”