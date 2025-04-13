Joe Igbokwe warns of ‘huge consequences’ over maginalisation of South-east

APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has issued a stern warning about the potential consequences of the continued marginalization of the South-East geo-political region.

Igbokwe, who made the statement via his Facebook page on Saturday, expressed deep concern over what he described as systemic neglect of the region in national affairs.

“If Nigeria continues to treat the South-East as if the zone does not exist or does not matter, the consequences will be huge,” he wrote. “The civil war has ended, but the scars are still there. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Neglect of SE is bad.”

His remarks come amid growing criticisms of perceived lopsided appointments by the Tinubu administration. Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, had earlier cautioned that such imbalance in federal appointments could have serious political implications.

The Presidency, however, has defended the appointments, stating that merit remains the primary criterion under President Tinubu.

Ndume and Igbokwe’s comments have stirred further conversations around inclusion, equity, and the need for balanced representation in governance.

