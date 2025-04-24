Jigawa Targets 50% of National Rice Requirements Production by 2030

By Mohammed Abubakar Dutse

Jigawa state government has said that it is committed to scaling up its rice cultivation efforts to meet 50 percent of Nigeria’s total rice requirements by the year 2030.

Governor Umar Namadi let out the new state target while receiving a delegation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), led by the Chairman of the Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee, Amb. Desmond Akawor on a courtesy visit at Government House, Dutse.

According to the governor “We cultivate rice twice a year. In 2024 alone, we cultivated over 200,000 hectares of rice. This year, we are scaling up to over 250,000 hectares. By 2030, our target is 500,000 hectares—and at the pace we are going, we’ll achieve that with ease.

“Our ultimate goal is to contribute 3.6 million metric tons of rice annually to Nigeria’s rice, production representing close to 50% of the nation’s requirement. We have the land, the people, and the political will to make this happen.” the governor stressed.

Namadi maintained that agriculture remains the mainstay of the state’s economy, with approximately 85% of its population engaged in the sector, noting that his government had recorded historic breakthroughs in dry season farming in previously barren areas of the state.

“We are also making concerted efforts to expand our irrigation infrastructure. Once completed, more land will be brought into year-round production. For the first time in the history of Jigawa State, we have successfully introduced dry-season farming in desert-prone areas where agriculture was once thought impossible.

“Today, the youth in those communities have become fully engaged in productive farming and are no longer migrating out of the state for jobs.”

Speaking on Jigawa’s dominance in other crop sectors, Governor Namadi remarked that the state was in a very advantageous position, saying all that was needed was access to resources that will transform the state beyond expectations.

‘Today, Jigawa is number one in sesame seed and hibiscus flower production in Nigeria. We currently contribute 75% of Nigeria’s non-oil agricultural exports, thanks to our dominance in these two key commodities. When it comes to wheat, we are also leading. In 2024, we cultivated 55,000 hectares, and in 2025, we’re doing 105,000 hectares.”

He further stated, “With additional support, our farmers can achieve even greater feats. For example, Jigawa alone has the capacity to provide 50% of Nigeria’s rice and 50% of its wheat requirements. That is why we are working hard to bring more land under cultivation and expand our irrigation networks.”

On the state’s resource endowment, the governor highlighted the untapped mineral potential of Jigawa, including oil, but expressed the government’s cautious approach in maintaining peace and security.

“When it comes to mineral resources, Jigawa is equally endowed even with crude oil deposits. However, we are taking a cautious and responsible approach to resource exploitation. As the most peaceful state in Nigeria, we are determined not to compromise our security while chasing revenue. We are being strategic about how and when we begin extraction—ensuring that our partners are credible and that our people’s lives and properties remain protected.”

Earlier, Akawor had told the governor that the visit was part of the Committee’s mandate to evaluate state-level projects eligible for support through a special 1.68% national revenue allocation intended to diversify Nigeria’s economy, focusing on agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals.

He further said the committee was impressed by the initial briefings and site visits, especially the natural resource endowments in the state, and will continue inspections in the agricultural sector while assuring the governor of a fair and objective assessment, and he emphasized the importance of harnessing natural resources for economic growth.