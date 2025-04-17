Jideonwo features Chimamanda, Pastor Jerry, Funke Akindele on live stage

Ayinba – a scene from Netflix’s House of Gaa’a

Nigerian talk show host, Chude Jideonwo, says he is set to unearth juicy tidbits about popular personalities in his first live talk concert, which will be held in Lagos.

Jideonwo disclosed this during a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

He said some of the personalities expected to feature in the live groundbreaking conversations, #WithChudeLive, include Pastor Jerry Eze, Chimamanda Adichie and Funke Akindele.

He said over the past five years, he had created a platform where open conversations about truth, vulnerability and growth had been celebrated.

He added that he was taking this experience beyond the screen to a live audience for the first time.

The convener said the culture icons would come together in one space to share their journeys – successes, struggles, and the lessons that shaped them.

He said for years, #WithChude, had peeled back the curtain on the hearts and lives of some of Africa’s most beloved personalities.

“Now, for the very first time, the iconic interview series comes alive on stage, in real-time with even more depth, vulnerability and truth.

“The live conversation is a unique experience where real stories are told, truths are shared and perspectives are changed.

“Featuring some of Nigeria’s brightest stars and most respected voices, from the electrifying Bovi and the ever-inspiring Funke Akindele.

“To the literary brilliance of Chimamanda Adichie and the faith-filled fire of Pastor Jerry Eze,” he said.

Jideonwo said thousands of people were expected to join live for a raw and insightful experience of truth, vulnerability and great conversations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugural live concert of #WithChude will hold on April 27.