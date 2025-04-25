Japa: Leaving family behind was hard, but I had to go where things work – UK-based Nigerian

AI-generated image for illustration.

Japa cost: I left Nigeria for the United Kingdom, UK, in September 2023. I spent over N25 million. I had to relocate because I was frustrated — things just weren’t working out for me. I needed new opportunities.

Read Also: Japa: EndSARS made me leave Nigeria; but I’ll return – UK-based father of 4

Despite working for over 16 years in Nigeria, my take-home pay was only N250,000, which wasn’t enough to meet my needs.

The worth: Although the transition was challenging at first, relocating abroad has been worth it. The system here works, and as long as you’re willing to put in the effort, you can earn a decent living.

To put things into perspective, my wife, who used to earn N30,000 per month as a private school teacher in Nigeria, now makes around £400 per week (about N800,000).

Family: I have a family of four. However, I initially moved to the UK alone due to a lack of funds to bring my family with me.

My wife later joined me in 2024, and towards the end of the year our children joined us. Leaving them behind was a difficult decision, but it was necessary at the time.

Occupation: I worked in a media organisation in Nigeria. But I am a Customer Service Representative here in the UK.

The good and the bad: I have had no painful experience. Just the cold weather, which I’m still adjusting to. So the experience has been amazing. The people here are welcoming and always willing to help.

The system here works seamlessly — there’s uninterrupted power supply, an efficient transport network, and an excellent rail system. Security is reliable, allowing you to move around at any time without fear of attack. Plus, primary and secondary education is free for children.

The ugly: I’m not considering returning to Nigeria at the moment. However, if things improve and significant changes are made in how the country operates, I might consider going back in the future.

Helping other relocate: If I have the means, I would definitely help others relocate. In fact, after settling here, I encouraged some of my friends to explore relocation opportunities.

Vanguard News