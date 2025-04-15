Japa: 8 popular culture shocks in the UK work environment

By Igwe Patrick



Moving to the UK is often seen as an exciting new chapter, full of opportunity and hope. However, adjusting to life in a new country, especially in the workplace, can be challenging.

For many migrants—particularly those from Nigeria and other African countries—the UK work culture comes with its fair share of surprises. From communication styles to office etiquette, what’s considered normal in the UK may be very different from what you’re used to.

This article highlights eight common workplace practices in the UK that may come as a culture shock, and offers insight to help migrants better navigate and thrive in their new professional environment.

1. Work-Life Balance

In the UK, there’s a strong emphasis on maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Employers actively encourage staff to take care of their mental health, use their annual leave, and avoid burnout. This level of care and flexibility can feel surprisingly generous to migrants who come from cultures where long hours and limited time off are the norm.

2. Workplace Formalities & Office Politics

Respect in the UK workplace isn’t based on age or seniority—it’s a standard everyone is expected to show, regardless of rank. Office politics and formalities exist, often subtly, and understanding them can be important for career progression. Unlike in some countries where hierarchy dominates, the UK values professionalism and inclusivity.

3. Small Talk

In the UK, a bit of chit-chat before diving into work is part of everyday office life. While it might seem unnecessary, small talk—like discussing the weather—is a way to build rapport and connect with colleagues. So if someone says, “Chilly morning, isn’t it?” don’t just smile—respond and join the conversation!

4. After-Work Social Activities

Post-work gatherings, especially in pubs, are common in the UK. While attending isn’t mandatory, joining in can help you bond with colleagues and better integrate into the workplace. Even occasional participation can leave a positive impression.

5. Multicultural Workspaces

UK offices are often melting pots of different cultures, languages, and traditions. This diversity presents a great opportunity to learn from others, broaden your worldview, and foster inclusive relationships.

6. Coffee and Tea Culture

Tea (especially!) and coffee are deeply woven into British culture. Offering someone a cup of tea or taking breaks together over a hot drink is a simple but meaningful social gesture in the workplace. It’s more than a drink—it’s a ritual of connection.

7. Sensitivity and Civility

UK workplaces place a high value on politeness and respect. Jokes that touch on race, religion, nationality, or stereotypes are generally off-limits. Even light-hearted comments can be misunderstood, so it’s important to be mindful and avoid controversial topics during banter.

8. Variation in Salary by Location

London jobs often come with higher salaries, reflecting the city’s elevated cost of living. Employees in the capital may receive additional benefits such as a “London allowance.” Moving to another part of the UK could mean a pay cut, even for similar roles, which can be surprising for newcomers.

Vanguard News