Jae’s Entertainment TV’s Junior Omoigberale set to inspire the world with OSAS

Junior Omoigberale, a talented producer and actor, began his acting career in Ghallywood in 2012.

His passion for filmmaking was ignited during his childhood, where the habit of watching African movies in a vibrant household inspired him to pursue a career in the industry.

As the driving force behind Jae’s Entertainment TV, Junior has made a significant impact on the community, society, and the nation at large.

His goal extends beyond acting; he aspires to contribute meaningfully as a person and continue uplifting the industry.

The latest project under his brand is the much-anticipated movie titled “OSAS,” directed by the talented Adams Umar.

This film is not just another project; it represents a culmination of Junior’s experiences and aspirations as a filmmaker.

“OSAS” delves into themes of love, resilience, and the complexities of modern African life, showcasing rich storytelling and cultural depth that African cinema is known for.

The film aims to resonate with audiences both locally and internationally, highlighting the unique narratives that often go untold. With a talented cast and crew, Junior is determined to create a cinematic experience that captivates viewers and sparks conversations about the societal issues portrayed in the film.

Junior has previously featured in several notable films, including “Azonto Babes,” “Hidden Angels,” “Yankee Students,” “Strange Madness,” “When Thieves Fall in Love,” “College Girls,” and “College Boys,” establishing himself as a versatile actor.

However, with “OSAS,” he takes on a new role as a producer, allowing him to shape the story and vision of the film in ways that reflect his creative insights and dedication to the craft.

Born on May 7th, 1987, in Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria, Junior has remained committed to his roots while expanding his influence in the film industry. His journey from an aspiring actor to a respected producer is a testament to his hard work and determination.

Alongside the release of “OSAS,” Jae’s Entertainment TV has exciting projects lined up for their YouTube platform, further solidifying Junior Omoigberale’s position as a visionary in the world of African cinema.

With each project, he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, aiming to inspire the next generation of filmmakers and actors in Nigeria and beyond.