I’ve not told anyone I’m leaving Labour Party – Obi

By John Alechenu

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed rumors suggesting he is planning to leave the party.

Obi stated that he has not entered into any discussions with any individual or group regarding his departure from the Labour Party. He emphasized that any decisions about the party’s future would be made in consultation with its stakeholders.

He made this clarification while addressing party members during the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

“I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party,” the former Anambra State Governor said.