UPDATED: Bobrisky claims April Fool after claiming arrest by Immigration

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has alleged that he has been arrested by Nigerian immigration officials.

Bobrisky made the claim in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

However, in a later post, Bobrisky revealed that his claim was an April Fool’s prank.

Recall that Bobrisky had announced a few months ago that he left Nigeria to focus on his well-being.

The reason behind his leaving the country dates back to April last year when he was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira.

Vanguard News