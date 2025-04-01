UPDATED: Bobrisky claims April Fool after claiming arrest by Immigration

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has alleged that he has been arrested by Nigerian immigration officials.
Bobrisky made the claim in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
However, in a later post, Bobrisky revealed that his claim was an April Fool’s prank.
Recall that Bobrisky had announced a few months ago that he left Nigeria to focus on his well-being.
The reason behind his leaving the country dates back to April last year when he was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.