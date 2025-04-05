Itsekiri youths protest over report of INEC’s ward delineation in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Some youths of Itsekiri extraction yesterday protested over the report of delineation of wards and polling units released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , to representatives of the three ethnic groups , Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo on Friday at Asaba.

The protesting youths denounced the outcome of the delineation by the electoral commission. Their actions disrupted flow of traffic around Ugbuwange portion of the NPA road.

It would be recalled that the ward delineation exercise generated much tension in Warri last year as some Itsekiri youths protested against the exercise, raising fears around transparency.

Meantime, the Delta state Resident Electoral Commissioner , REC of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Etekamba Umoren while presenting the report lauded governor Sheriff Oborevwori for creating the enabling environment for the fieldwork operations.

He said the exercise was in compliance with a supreme court judgement on delineation of wards in Warri federal constituency.

He also thanked various stakeholders for their participation in the exercise.

He said : “The Report of the Fieldwork, is a critical cornerstone towards the Implementation of the Supreme Court Ordered Delineation of Wards and Polling Units in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State.

“Before we arrived at this point, a Stakeholders Meeting was first held at the INEC Delta State Office Conference Hall, Asaba on the 15 February, 2023 followed by the Expanded Stakeholders Meeting which was held in Asaba on 21st March, 2024.

“The third Stakeholders Meeting was held in Warri, Warri South LGA, headquarters of Warri Federal Constituency, on 8th July, 2024 before the Commission’s men and materials were deployed to commence the fieldwork exercise from 10th -27th July, 2024.

“I salute Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu for providing leadership in all phases of engagements to date, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, National Commissioner, Supervising Cross River, Delta and Edo States for displaying incredible wisdom in steering the proceedings on ground.’