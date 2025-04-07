Itsekiri group rejects INEC ward delineation, alleges bias

A prominent itsekiri and Niger Delta group, Association for the Promotion of Peace and Development in Itsekiri Oil and Gas Communities, has faulted the report by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the proposed INEC delineation exercise in warri Federal constituency, describing it as bias and unjust.

The group expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, saying INEC was trying to shortchange the Itsekiri people.

President of the group, Princess Grace Fregene, in a statement, lamented the oppression of Itsekiri by the Nigerian government, saying this was despite its contribution to national development resources.

Fregene, however, warned that the INEC proposal could lead to crisis and unrest in the Niger Delta if not immediately looked into by the federal government.

Her words: “It is surprising, for example, that in Warri South Local Government Area, an already existing legally recognised 10-ward structure comprising eight wards for the Itsekiri and two for the Urhobo, with no Ijaw ward from inception is being altered.

“The big question for all Nigerians is: where did INEC derive its current ward delineation proposal from? If the Urhobo legally had two wards before, and now have nine in the proposed INEC delineation, it means seven new wards have been added.

“In that case, it would be justifiable for the Itsekiri, who originally had eight wards, to also receive a proportional increase, ideally 28 additional wards to bring theirs to 36.

Instead, INEC retained only the eight Itsekiri wards and created new ones for the Ijaw, who historically are not indigenous to Warri South. Where then did INEC derive the authority to allocate Ijaw wards in Warri South LGA?

“A similar act of injustice has been carried out in Warri South-West and Warri North, both of which have Itsekiri ethnic majorities. From the analysis above, it is crystal clear that INEC’s actions are nothing short of illegality, seemingly designed to favour certain ethnic nationalities at the expense of the Itsekiri nation.

“We vehemently reject this. INEC, as an independent body, is expected by all Nigerians to act justly and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“This kind of injustice by INEC is one too many and could easily lead to crisis and unrest in the region if not urgently addressed by the Federal Government. We call on all well-meaning Itsekiri sons and daughters to peacefully protest and remain law-abiding in the face of this injustice meted out by INEC. We wish to categorically state that our group and all Itsekiri people, both at home and abroad have completely rejected the proposed report by INEC.”