Italy declares 5 days of mourning for pope

AFP PHOTO

The Italian government has declared a five-day period of national mourning following the death of Pope Francis.

The flags in front of public buildings are flying at half-mast.

Strict security measures are in place in the Italian capital ahead of the funeral services and burial on Saturday.

Top-level dignitaries from all over the world are expected to attend.

At his own request, Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 years, will be laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. The papal basilica is located near Rome’s main railway station, a few kilometres from the Vatican. (dpa/NAN)