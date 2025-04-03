Isioma Nwosu achieves 4.93 CGPA, emerges LASU’s 2023/24 best graduating student

By Elizabeth Osayande

Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu from the Department of Biochemistry has been recognised as the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University, LASU, for the 2023/2024 academic session.

This announcement was made on Thursday by the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, during a press briefing to kick off activities for the 28th Convocation ceremony of the institution.

At the event, Prof. Olatunji-Bello expressed pride in the university’s role in producing market-ready graduates who are well-equipped to make significant contributions both nationally and globally.

“This year’s Convocation, like previous editions, is organised into two segments: pre-convocation events and the main convocation events,” she noted.

“The press conference, marking the first pre-convocation event, will be followed by the Convocation Staff Sports Competition later today at the LASU Sports Centre. On Friday, April 4, 2025, a special Jumat service will take place at the University Central Mosque at 1:00 PM, marking Day 2 of the ceremony.

“On Sunday, April 6, 2025, a Special Thanksgiving Service will be held at the University Chapel of Light, Ojo, Lagos, at 10:00 AM, concluding the pre-convocation events.

“The official convocation events will commence on Monday, April 7, 2025, beginning with the Coconut Breaking and Cultural Festival at the Badagry Gate of the main campus at 9:00 AM. This coconut-breaking ceremony is traditionally organised by the Alumni Association as a contribution to the Convocation ceremony.

“On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the fifth day of the Convocation will feature a lecture titled “Patriots, Citizenship, and National Ownership: The Imperative of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future.”

The lecture will be delivered by Honourable Minister of Education Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, with Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Kano State, serving as the chairman of the occasion. The lecture is scheduled for 11:00 AM at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus in Ojo.

“On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, which marks Day 6 of the ceremony, diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and master’s degrees will be conferred upon deserving graduates at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo, at 10:00 AM.

“The grand finale will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, with the award of Doctorate Degrees (PhD) and the conferment of distinguished professorships and honorary doctorate degrees at 10:00 AM in the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo.

Breakdown of the graduating students

According to Prof. Olatunji-Bello: “In total, 971 diploma students will graduate this year, with the following breakdown: 123 with distinctions, 550 with upper credits, 287 with lower credits, and 11 passes.

“Among the 8,711 students graduating with first degrees from the university, 192 achieved first-class honours, 17 received unclassified degrees (MBBS/BDS), 3,076 graduated with second-class upper division, 4,397 with second-class lower division, 990 with third class, and 39 with passes.

“I am delighted to announce that NWOSU ISIOMA SYBIL from the Biochemistry Department, with a CGPA of 4.93, is our overall best-graduating student for the 2023/2024 academic session,” she announced.

For higher degree programmes, LASU’s VC explained that: “out of 2,235 postgraduate students graduating, 302 are receiving postgraduate diplomas, 1,132 are being awarded academic master’s degrees, 639 professional master’s degrees, 125 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, and 37 professional doctoral degrees.”

Additionally, she noted that the Senate of our University will confer honorary doctorate degrees on two distinguished Nigerians: Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd.), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and former Military Governor of Lagos State, and Otunba Olufemi Olusegun Pedro, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, for their invaluable contributions to the development of our university and the nation at large. Professor Joseph Abayomi Olagunju, a long-serving academic, will also be elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor.

Meanwhile, Prof. Olatunji-Bello, now in her fourth year as Vice Chancellor, shared accomplishments achieved under her administration in the past year. These include the full accreditation of 43 out of 44 courses presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) in the 2023 accreditation exercise, collaborations with local and international institutions, and rankings that position LASU as the best state university and the leading university in Sub-Saharan Africa according to the 2024 UI Greenmetrics World University ranking for three consecutive years, among other achievements.