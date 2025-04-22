Ishiekwene reveals secrets to making money from writing

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Author of the book, “Writing for Media and Monetising It”, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, Wednesday, during the reading of his book at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, University of Lagos, revealed the secrets to making money from writing for the media.

Reading from chapter 13 of his book titled “Making Money”, the author quoted the epigram of the chapter which says “Content is king”, attributed to Bill Gates: One thousand true friends are all you need to make things to happen. To be a successful creator, you don’t need millions of dollars or millions of customers or millions of friends.

As an art person, a photographer, a musician, a designer, an author an animator, an entrepreneur, an app maker, etc., Ishiekwene said, you need only a thousand of true friends to make it. The author gave three tips to making money from writing for the media: The power of one thousand, specialization and consistency.

Passages of the 40-minute book reading by the author, moderated and hosted by Prof. Oyenike Adeosun of the Department of Arts Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, were chosen from 5 chapters of the book, which “goes to the heart of book”, according to the author.

Among the chapters the author read from were chapter one, chapter 9, chapter 13, chapter 14, and chapter 15.

From chapter one, the author read the epigram: “The only way to find your voice is to use it”. One of the lessons from the chapter, the author said, is that you cannot give what you don’t have. Another lesson is feedback, which helps the writer to evaluate his or her writing. The author advises: “Write the way you talk” — be real, be yourself.

In Chapter 9, the author addresses the burning issue of using AI and keeping one’s originality. Reading specifically from page 82, the author said that man and machine work in synergy. “Your own voice, when using AI, must remain predominant.

How can AI both promote and challenge creativity in journalism? The author answers that technology has cut off much of the drudgery in journalism, giving the journalist the needed leverage to tell his story, which is what journalism is all about — storytelling.

The book reading event was well-attended by dignitaries, mainly from the media and academia.