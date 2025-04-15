IPOB warns Igbo leaders against mobilizing youths for military recruitment

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a public statement cautioning Igbo traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organizations, and community leaders against mobilizing young people in the South East to join the Nigerian Army.

In a release signed by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that efforts are underway by the Nigerian Army to reach out to influential figures in the South East to encourage enlistment into the military. IPOB expressed concerns that such a move may not be in the best interest of Igbo youths.

The group questioned the fairness of military recruitment and career advancement within the armed forces, claiming that the South East region receives fewer recruitment slots compared to other regions. They also cited a perceived lack of representation of Igbo officers in top military and security positions in the country.

“Before encouraging our youths to enlist, we urge community leaders to consider the track record of treatment toward officers of Igbo origin and the broader issues of equity, justice, and representation,” the statement read.

IPOB further raised concerns about the safety and welfare of soldiers, particularly those deployed to conflict zones, and called for greater transparency from the Nigerian military regarding casualties in ongoing security operations.

The group reiterated its stance against what it described as a “proxy conflict” involving West African forces, and maintained that leaders in the region should prioritize youth empowerment through job creation and economic inclusion over military enlistment.

While IPOB is a separatist group known for its controversial views, it used this opportunity to urge caution and deliberation among Igbo stakeholders when dealing with military recruitment efforts.

The Nigerian Army has not responded to the claims at the time of filing this report.

Editor’s Note: IPOB is a separatist group proscribed as a terrorist organization by the Nigerian government in 2017. The group continues to operate outside of government recognition.