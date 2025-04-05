Investors lose N370bn on NGX as UACN leads losers’ chart

Stock market investors traded 1.183 billion shares worth N28.868 billion in 42,397 transactions this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX).

This is in contrast to 7.521 billion shares valued at N398.949 billion that exchanged hands last week in 61,312 deals last week.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange dropped by 1282 per cent as inventors lost N370 billion.

Meanwhile, the market opened for three trading days in the week as the Federal Government declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to commemorate 2025 Eid el Fitr celebration.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Universal Insurance Plc, accounted for 264.627 million shares worth N5.932 billion in 5,714 transactions.

This contributed 22.36 per cent and 20.55 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The financial services led the activity chart with 906.590 million shares valued at N18.926 billion traded in 22,876 deals.

This contributed 76.60 per cent and 65.56 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The consumer goods industry followed with 71.059 million shares worth N 2.224 billion in 3,394 deals.

The third place was the services industry, with a turnover of 47.305 million shares worth N396.897 million in deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.14 per cent and 0.17 per cent to close the week at 105,511.89 and N66.147 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX AseM, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Value, NGX Sovereign Bond and NGX Pension Broad Indices.

They appreciated by 0.13 per cent, 0.22 per cent , 0.22 per cent , 0.06 per cent, 1.02 per cent, 0.32 per cent, 0.12 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively while the NGX Commodity index closed flat.

Twenty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 43 equities in the previous week.

Fifty-one equities depreciated in price, higher than 36 in the previous week, while 73 equities remained unchanged, higher than 71 recorded in the previous week.

The top five decliners for the week are: UAC of Nigeria, Sunu Assurance, Universal Insurance, Oando and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings as they lost N6.50, 89k, 08k, N6.35 and 46k respectively.

VFD Group, Union Dicon Salt, Africa Prudential, Nigerian Exchange Group and UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust were the top five gainers for the week, as they grew in 20.76 per cent, 19.59 per cent, 15.71 per cent, 11.90 per cent and 10.91 per cent respectively.

The companies gained N9.80, 95k, N2.05, N3.45 and 60k respectively. (NAN)