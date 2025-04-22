Investigate federal constituency project execution – EFCC, NASS, Kaduna Govt told

EFCC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Executive Director of Eagle Brain Youth Transformative and Development Initiative (EBYTDI), Mr. Daniel Ejembi, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Assembly, and the Kaduna State Government to review the implementation of a federal constituency project reportedly intended for public schools in Dokan Mai Jama’a, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, Mr. Ejembi expressed concern over what he described as a possible misapplication of public resources, urging authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in the project’s execution.

“This situation represents a serious concern for the welfare of children in Dokan Mai Jama’a,” he said. “We call on the Kaduna State Government, the EFCC, and the National Assembly to ensure due process and proper oversight of such initiatives, especially those meant to improve educational infrastructure.”

According to the organization, there are indications that the constituency project, reportedly sponsored by a former lawmaker, may not have been executed in alignment with its original purpose. The group noted ongoing challenges in public schools within the area, including inadequate classrooms, poor sanitation, and limited access to learning resources.

Mr. Ejembi urged relevant authorities to initiate a review to ascertain the facts surrounding the project and emphasized the need for immediate interventions such as classroom renovation, toilet construction, perimeter fencing, and the provision of desks, learning materials, and safe water systems.

He also encouraged appropriate legal and institutional responses where necessary, while reaffirming his organization’s commitment to advocating for improved educational standards in underserved communities.