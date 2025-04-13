Invest back home, NiDCOM advises Nigerians abroad

Abike Dabiri

By Favour Ulebor

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on Nigerians living abroad to continue investing in their home country, assuring them that Nigeria remains an investor-friendly destination.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Sunday, Dabiri-Erewa responded to a petition from the Foreign Investors Network (FIN) about the demolition of a $250 million real estate investment by Winhomes Global Services Limited in Okun Ajah, Lagos.

The group, led by President Ifeoma Nkengwu and Country Representative Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, raised concerns over the incident allegedly carried out by the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasized that NiDCOM had initiated an investigation, but as the matter is in court, the Commission will await the ruling.

She reaffirmed that Nigeria remains open to foreign investments, especially in key sectors like health, ICT, agriculture, and real estate.

She also highlighted the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) as a valuable platform for diasporans and mentioned upcoming initiatives in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. Dabiri-Erewa commended the significant contributions of diasporans, including increased remittances and investments, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Vanguard News