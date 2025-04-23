Insecurity: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with NSA, CDS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Chris Musa, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which is happening at the official residence of the President in the State House, is coming at a time when the security situation in parts of the country have continued to worsen.

The two security Chiefs are expected to brief the President,who returned to Abuja on Monday night after spending from 19 days in Europe, on the security situation in the country and efforts being made to arrest the deteriorating situation.

Recall that security situation in Plateau and Benue states has worsened as the murderous gunmen, suspected to be invading foreign herders, have gruesomely murdered hundreds of people and sacked many communities thereby rendering the people homeless.

There have also been reports of other forms of criminal activities in other parts of the country, all of which have raised anxiety both at home and within the international community.

It was not certain if other security and intelligence chiefs have joined the meeting as at the time of filing this report, since it is being held at the residence, it is however believed that the meeting would go some space to take relief to the already traumatized areas of the country.

In two weeks, the number of people killed in both states, which fall within the North-Central region of the country, has hovered around 200, even as there are reports claiming that the attackers kill residents, get the survivors fleeing, while they occupy the communities they attacked.

According to available records, between March 28 and April 14, 2025, over 100 people were killed in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas, with specific reports citing 52 deaths in Zike, Kimakpa community, and another 54 in Zikke Kimakpa.

Also, between March 28 and April 14, 2025, at least 44 deaths were reported, including 13 in Otobi Akpa, 3 in Ikobi, 2 in Gwer West, and 3 in Mbasombo.

On April 19, 2025, Governor Hyacinth Alia reported 20 deaths in coordinated attacks in Logo and Ukum local government areas.

The governor was also reported to have suggested that the invaders are suspected to be foreigners as they do not speak Nigerian languages.