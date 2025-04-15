Insecurity: Ondo is no longer safe, declare state of emergency, PDP tells Tinubu

—-Asks Aiyedatiwa to get serious with governance

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Worried by the spate of escalating insecurity in Ondo state, the People’s Democratic Party, has asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to stop focusing on frivolities and address the growing insecurity.

Alternatively, the party called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “declare a state of emergency in Ondo to curb the incessant killings of farmers and the kidnapping of innocent citizens going about their lawful activities.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Leye lgbagbo, in a statement entitled “Be Proactive to Your Duty”said that the “residents of the State are now afraid to go about their daily lives due to rising insecurity.

The party expressed regret over the ceaseless killings of helpless residents, whose only “offence,” it said, was engaging in lawful activities to put food on their tables.

According to him “The party cannot, in all honesty, find reasons why such assailants could operate without any form of resistance in a state where there is a valid government in place, whose constitutional duty, as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is to secure and protect the lives and property of its citizens.

“It is heart-wrenching to note that in less than one month, about fifty persons have been gruesomely massacred in various settlements across the State, and sadly, no arrests or prosecutions have been made.

“The party is, therefore, left wondering whether a government still exists in Ondo State in the face of these unprovoked and unrestrained killings.”

The PDP Ondo State chapter condemned the security situation, urging Governor Aiyedatiwa to stop playing politics with the lives of residents whom he swore to protect.

“These killings are one too many and indicative of helplessness and hopelessness, possibly due to a gross compromise by those in government,” the statement added.

The party further called on President Tinubu to take urgent note of the “crude and unwarranted killings” and recognize the Ondo State Government’s incapacity to address the growing menace.

Igbagbo declared that “under the prevailing circumstances, the party is humbly calling on the President to consider declaring a state of emergency if the state government continues to show a lack of capacity to halt the senseless killings before Ondo and the entire Southwest are turned into a slaughterhouse where innocent blood is shed without restraint.