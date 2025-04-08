Insecurity: Nigerians are looking up to us, COAS charges troops

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has charged troops to be more proactive in tackling the rising security challenges in the country.

Oluyede gave the charge on Tuesday while addressing troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

The COAS said that the current security challenges were a serious setback to the developmental strides of the current administration.

“Nigerians are looking up to us to curb the current security challenges in the country.

“These challenges range from terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery, among others; this is why Nigerians are depending solely on us to make things better.

“If we don’t curb these challenges, there can be no meaningful development in this country.

“If we tackle insecurity, the monies that government sink into the security sector will be channelled to providing infrastructure that will make life better for Nigerians,” he said.

The COAS, who commended the troops for their efforts in tackling the current security challenges in Plateau and environs, urged them to do more.

“Let me thank you for your efforts in safeguarding the people of Plateau and Nigerians in general.

“But I urge you to be more dutiful, dedicated, and committed to your constitutional duties of safeguarding lives and property.

“I’m committed to making your lives better; your welfare and well-being are my priority. This is why I’m going round to see things for myself,” he said.

The COAS, however, called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their efforts aimed at stemming the tide of insecurity in the country.