Insecurity: Nigerian Governors set up c’ttee to partner security agencies

***Call for swift action, urge security agencies to confront the security challenges directly

*** We need State Police now, Governor Sani of Kaduna State

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DISTURBED by the state of insecurity caused by multiple crimes, banditry, and spate of kidnappings as well as massive destruction of property across the country, the thirty-six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF have set up a subcommittee of Nigerian Governors Forum to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for immediate solution to the security of the country.

In response, the 36 state governors have called for swift action and urged security agencies to confront the security challenges directly.

According to the Governors and as part of nipping in the bud, the insecurity situation in the country, the Committee will synergise with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Answering questions from Journalists at the end of the meeting of the NGF held on Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday at its Maitama, Abuja Secretariat, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC governors Forum and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma said that the Committee set up by the State Executive officers, desirious to achieve results will also work with the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; the Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Senator Uzodimma said, “The forum has set up a subcommittee of Nigerian Governors Forum to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for immediate solution to the security of the country and that is why our admiration for technology-driven solutions presented by the chief of the defense staff cannot be overemphasized.”

The thirty-six state governors have thrown their weight on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa’s innovative security initiative that would be designed to strengthen national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.

The Governors have also stressed the need for increased recruitment into security agencies and the adoption of technology-driven solutions to tackle killings at the state level.

The decision of the governors to support the project by the Armed forces is among others, aimed at finding a lasting solution to the worsening level of insecurity in the country that has led to wanton Killings and massive destruction of property.

The Governors have however expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the

importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing

evolving security challenges at the state level.

The State governors came up with a communique after the Chief of Defence Staff had briefed them at a meeting of the NGF held on Wednesday and entered into the early hours of Thursday at its Maitama, Abuja Secretariat.