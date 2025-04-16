Insecurity: Mutfwang prohibits night grazing; transportation of cattle

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

…Says Plateau won’t be overrun by fear

…Sends message to killers, sponsors

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has announced the prohibition of night grazing, transportation of cattle by vehicle after 7:00 pm, and the use of motorcycles restricted from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am across the State until further notice.

The governor, in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday morning, said the security measures are effective from Wednesday, April 16th.

His words, “I speak to you today not only as your governor but as a fellow son of Plateau who shares in your anguish and feels the weight of the pain inflicted upon our people. We are once again confronted by sorrow as heart-wrenching attacks have taken the lives of innocent citizens in our communities.

“In the late hours of Sunday, April 13th, the calm of the Kimakpa area of Kwall District in Bassa LGA was shattered by violent assaults on Zike village. Innocent men, women, and children were murdered in cold blood. Homes were torched, properties ravaged, and entire families were left in agony. These attacks occurred even as we were still mourning the loss of over 50 lives in Bokkos.

“The scale, frequency, and intent of these atrocities are unmistakable. Let us be clear: this is not random violence. This is not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders. What we are witnessing is a systematic and premeditated campaign—one that seeks to displace, destabilise, and instil terror and fear in our people and communities.

“The tragic echoes of Dogo Na Hawa, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, and the Christmas Eve massacres in Bokkos remain vivid. The cycle continues, but it must not endure. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

As your governor, I stand resolved—Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal. My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.”

He continued, “Only days ago, I visited Hurti, Mbar, Manguna, and Daffo to witness firsthand the devastation left behind by the terrorists. I had earlier stopped at Ruwi, where mourners were brazenly attacked at a wake. What I saw moved me profoundly—the suffering of displaced families now crammed into churches and temporary shelters, their lives uprooted overnight.

“But let me reassure you: my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever. For far too long, our beloved state has made the headlines for the wrong reasons, thereby casting a shadow over our immense potential and deterring the inflow of much-needed foreign direct and local investments.

“These investments could have been the catalyst for harnessing our abundant natural resources and lifting our people out of poverty. We cannot afford to let this unfortunate reality persist. Despite this sorrow, the strength and courage of our people continue to inspire me. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the National and State Emergency Management Agencies for their prompt response in providing emergency aid and comfort to survivors.”

To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, he added, “I hereby announce the following measures, effective Wednesday, April 16th: Night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited, and transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7:00 PM. The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM across the state until further notice.

“We are also activating community-based response systems. I urge traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organise night patrols in coordination with the security agencies. We must protect our communities while upholding the rule of law.”

The governor furthermore mandated the newly inaugurated Inter-Religious Council to begin immediate engagement with all stakeholders to address the deeper issues surrounding these attacks. I shall also be appointing a Special Envoy on Peace to lead grassroots consultations and intelligence coordination, as a Fact-Finding Committee comprising respected independent voices will be constituted to investigate the root cause of this resurgence in violence and offer actionable recommendations.

He insisted, “The Plateau spirit is resilient. We are a people of peace, renowned for our hospitality and unity across religious and ethnic lines. Those who seek to tear us apart must not succeed. Let us rise above fear and bitterness and unite to reclaim our land and dignity. Let us protect what is ours—not through violence, but through courage, wisdom, and love for one another.”

To the killers and their sponsors, he stated, “Know this: your evil shall not go unpunished. You may run, but you will not hide. Plateau will continue its rise. Nothing will stop it. Plateau will prevail. Plateau will not fall. Plateau will stand tall. Plateau will continue to flourish, to the Glory of God.”