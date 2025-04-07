Insecurity: Miyetti Allah urges inauguration of joint committee on security in Benue South

..offers cooperation, support

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has urged for the setting up of a joint committee of security agencies, locals and the leadership of Fulanis in the Benue Senatorial District to fish out the criminal elements behind the increasing spate of attacks, kidnappings and killings in that part of the state.

The Benue State Chairman of MACBAN and Ardo of Fulanis in Benue South, Alhaji Mohammed Riksu who made the call in Makurdi said the suggestion became necessary following the recent attacks in parts of Otukpo and its environs which had been blamed on herdsmen.

Speaking through an interpreter and State Secretary of MACBAN, Ibrahim Galma, Ardo Riksu who expressed worry over the recent development said the setting up of the committee would help restore peace and security in the area.

According to him “we have a similar thing in Agatu and Apa Local Government Areas, LGAs, and even in Adoka community and we can attest that unlike before, there is relative peace in that part of Idoma land. That is why I am appealing that we set up a similar committee in Otukpo which will help us get to the criminal elements.”

The Ardo who lamented the exit order issued to Fulanis in Otukpo Icho noted that his great grandfather lived all his life in Otukpo, “and my grandfather and father were all born in Otukpo and I was also born there so that is my home. That is why we need that joint committee and with that cooperation and support we will be able to fish out the criminal elements perpetrating the attacks in the area.

“Only few days ago I was at the radio station in Otukpo to speak on the matter. I appealed to the stakeholders including the Chairmen of Otukpo and Ohimini LGAs, the security apparatus in the LGAs for there to be a peace committee in place which would help address any issue of insecurity and crime in the areas because we will assist in tracing whoever is responsible if a herder is involved. Unfortunately my idea has not been accepted up till today.”

The Ardo who lamented that pastoralists settlements in Otukpo had been allegedly burnt down by the state’s local security outfit said they had recently lost their members and cows emphasizing the urgent need to put the committee in place to check the worsening insecurity.

He said “I wanted to see the Otukpo LGA Chairman since this issue began but I have not been able to see him. We want to live in peace because this is where we have our businesses. I have never seen this kind of situation before and we are ready to give maximum cooperation. The security, traditional rulers and chairmen should call us for a meeting over this matter. We have been hearing allegations against us but nobody has called us about the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA Maxwell Ogiri, in his reaction said he had never met the Ardo but was accessibly and ready to meet with him.

The Chairman who dismissed the claim by the Ardo that he had made efforts to see him said “there is someone I know who is said to be the Fulani leader in the zone, known as the Ardo. I have his number and I have tried to reach out to him several times, but I could not get through. I later learned that he does not reside in Otukpo but somewhere in Ohimini LGA.”