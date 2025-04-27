Insecurity: Kogi community inaugurates security cttee to fight bandits, kidnappers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS insecurity heightens across the country, the Okun people of under the auspices of Okun Development Association, ODA, the apex body representing the Yoruba people of Kogi West, have resolved to fight bandits, kidnappers and other criminals as a 10-man security committee was inaugurated.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the President General, ODA, Amb Akenson Rotimi, charged the newly inaugurated security committee to work towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Rotimi lamented the widespread impact of banditry and kidnapping on farmers, food production and other economic activities in the region.

According to him, the committee made up of nine men and one woman was constituted by the ODA to address rising insecurity across Okun land, and are expected to develop a strategic security framework to guide efforts in restoring peace across Okun land.

He said: “As we are all aware, security is the first law of nature. Self-preservation is fundamental. Our Okun Nation has faced too many security challenges — from Kabba to Obajana to Egbe — insecurity has continued to threaten the safety and wellbeing of our people.

“Our communities have been under threat. Farmers can no longer go to their farms, and ordinary citizens cannot move freely. Our youths are unemployed because of the growing insecurity. That is the purpose of today’s meeting — to chart a path forward.

“We were able to bring together individuals from diverse and critical sectors, especially security, to share experiences and perspectives on how to achieve lasting peace. This is not just an Okun issue, it is a national challenge.

The ODA boss said the association was focused on helping local communities move from economic hardship to prosperity while confronting the root causes of insecurity.

“We have prioritized security because our people have been assaulted by bandits and kidnappers. This committee is tasked with drawing up a strategic template that will help pacify the land and restore peace.

“Once peace is restored, our people can return to their businesses. Right now, we are dealing with too many cases of kidnapping, banditry, and murder — mostly carried out by strange elements alien to our land. Okun used to be peaceful, but that is no longer the case, which is very unfortunate.

“Our responsibility as stakeholders is to lead the change required to ensure peace and stability. We cannot fold our arms while our region suffers from the actions of enemies within and outside”, he stated.

He said the inauguration of the committee aims to foster transparency, discipline, and orderliness in the region’s security architecture and ensure that women, youths, farmers, and business owners can return to their normal activities safely.

He also expressed confidence in the newly inaugurated committee, saying it will play a key role in restoring peace and stability across Okun land.

“This approach is necessary to transform our region and ensure long-lasting solutions to insecurity. We acknowledge the challenges, but we are committed to pragmatic and systematic solutions”, he added.