Insecurity: Keep security chiefs on their toes – CSO tells Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Following the rising spate insecurity in Nigeria, a coalition of civil societies organisations, The Osun Mastermind, TOM, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to keep security chiefs on their toes to check the menace.

Addressing newsmen at the April edition of the state-of-the-State in Osogbo, TOM’s Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said no part of the country is safe anymore.

According to him, the country is at a stage where we are advising ourselves to resort to self-help, since Government is posturing as though, it is unconcerned.

“There is no attractive way of describing the security situation in Nigeria. We have reached a point where almost no part of the country is safe. From kidnapping, to banditry, to terrorism, Nigeria is at a point where citizens can no longer sleep in their own houses with absolute rest of mind.

“Today in Nigeria, whole tribes are being decimated in a manner that closely resembles ethnic cleansing, yet the country seems to be incapable of stopping these unfortunate occurrences.

“We passionately appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to urgently swing into action and secure the lives of Nigerians. He must, as a matter of urgency, put Service Chiefs on their toes so that we can get desired results”, he said..