Insecurity: Kalu urges decisive action, says situation should not be politicized

Orji Uzor Kalu

Concerned by the rising wave of insecurity across Nigeria, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, has called for urgent and decisive measures by the Federal Government to curb the threat.

Speaking from China via a video posted on his social media page, Kalu—Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission—emphasized the need for increased investment in security agencies. He warned that insecurity must be tackled with sincerity and not politicized.

“The issue of insecurity should not be handled with politics but with the seriousness it deserves,” Kalu said. “The situation is deteriorating, and urgent action is needed.”

Responding to recent concerns raised by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who stated that parts of his state had been lost to insurgents, Kalu echoed his fears and warned that if the trend continues, both Borno and the Southeast risk falling completely to terrorists.

Kalu criticized political leaders for politicizing security matters and urged the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, not to downplay Governor Zulum’s alarm. Instead, he advised that the President be fully briefed on the country’s true security condition.

“The Minister is doing his job, but Professor Zulum is right. If the Federal Government does not act decisively in Borno and the Southeast, these regions could collapse,” he stated. “We must step up efforts, especially in the Southeast, which is a vital commercial route for goods from ports and refineries.”

He also called for an end to the public exchange between the Minister and Governor Zulum, stressing the need for unity and honesty in confronting the crisis.

“There’s no need for argument between the Minister and the Governor. These are serious issues. If we don’t tell President Tinubu the truth, the situation may become ungovernable,” Kalu warned.

He commended the Nigerian Army, the Inspector General of Police, and other security agencies for their efforts but urged the government to invest more resources in both Borno and the Southeast.

“We cannot play politics with insecurity. Governance must be taken seriously,” he added.

Kalu further advised the Minister to consult thoroughly with security chiefs before making public statements and praised the National Security Adviser for being proactive.

“No President or Governor wants their people to die. I urge the Minister to tone down his comments and consult with the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector General of Police. We can defeat these criminals and focus on rebuilding our economy. Let’s support President Tinubu in this effort.”