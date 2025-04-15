Insecurity: Kaigama urges FG, security agencies to re-strategise

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to adopt new strategies for tackling insecurity in the country.

Kaigama made the call on Tuesday during the 2025 Chrism Mass of the archdiocese, held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Area 3, in Abuja.

Kaigama, who decried the recent killings in some parts of Plateau, called on the government and security agencies to be decisive in ending the menace.

“I think there is a need for inter-agency cooperation; the security agencies must collaborate to end this circle of killings in our country.

“These attackers are not ghosts; they are people who can be identified and punished. So, I am hoping that the government will take a new step in that regard.

“Our President has promised us to do something about the insecurity. We are with him; we will support,” he said.

The prelate stressed that while prayer could be vital, sincere and transparent action from leaders remained essential towards nation-building.

He tasked government officials on honesty and accountability, noting that Nigerians needed only basic things such as food, safety, affordable transport, education, and healthcare.

“People are asking for just their rights and basic amenities; It is not a big deal to pay salaries, provide schools and hospitals with facilities.

“In Britain and America, schools are free. We have Nigerians who are schooling there; Catholic schools are free over there.

“This is because the government supports the Catholic Church to provide qualitative education. What is stopping us here?,” he asked.

The Archbishop also praised the resilience of Nigerians, who continue to celebrate Easter in spite of the suffering and poverty, and called on leaders to examine their consciences and serve selflessly.

“Nigerians are very good people, very resilient, and even in very tough and harsh times, they are ready to celebrate.

“And you can be sure they will celebrate the Easter, no matter the degree of suffering and poverty and hunger.

“All we ask is providing security for them. These are people who don’t ask for much,” he said.

He reminded priests of their calling to serve without seeking personal gain, contrasting this with the self-interest often seen in politics.

He called for a Jubilee of Hope, urging all Nigerians regardless of faith to embrace repentance, justice, and unity as the path to national renewal.