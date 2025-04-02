Insecurity: Indigenous drones crucial for defeating unconventional threats, says CDS Musa

CDS Musa

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has emphasised the importance of indigenous unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) in enhancing Nigeria’s military capabilities.

He made this statement during the unveiling and live demonstration of locally manufactured attack drones by Briech Unmanned Aerial Systems Limited (Briech UAS) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Musa stressed that as security threats evolve, the next-generation drones will be vital in countering the increasingly complex and asymmetric challenges faced by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

While calling for collaboration with the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to scale up production to meet the operational demands of the military, he also cautioned against allowing such technologies to fall into the wrong hands, highlighting that operational security must remain a top priority.

He stated, “The development of these unmanned combat aerial vehicles is a timely intervention. As security threats become increasingly complex and asymmetric, these force multipliers will enhance the operational effectiveness of our military.

“We must ensure that these technologies do not fall into the wrong hands. Operational security must be our top priority.

“The drones’ telemetry range of 200 kilometres provides a significant advantage in supporting both ground and maritime operations.”

The event also featured remarks from Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Dr. Bright Echefu, Chairman of Briech UAS.

Governor Mutfwang emphasised the importance of acquiring advanced local capabilities to counter the growing threat posed by non-state actors.

He pledged his support for Briech UAS, noting that the development of drones would provide much-needed security for farmers in Plateau State, allowing them to work without fear of insurgent attacks.

Mutfwang also underlined that ensuring the safety of farmers was essential for the state’s economic recovery.

He said, “We have made a mistake as a nation when we allowed non-state actors to acquire capabilities that are almost overwhelming state actors. It is time to address that disadvantage.

“One of my dreams this year is that Plateau State farmers will return to farming. And the only way we can ensure they return is by providing them with appropriate cover, both in the air and on the ground, so they can farm with security, knowing they can go and return safely.”

In his remarks, Dr. Echefu explained that upgrading Nigeria’s drone technology was crucial in addressing the security challenges posed by insurgency and non-state actors.

He pointed out that the ability of adversaries to exploit drone technology underscores the need for Nigeria to enhance its UAV capabilities to maintain operational superiority and battlefield effectiveness.

Echefu also outlined how the indigenous production of these drones aligns with Nigeria’s defence localisation agenda, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and ensuring the rapid availability of spare parts and upgrades.

He stated, “Without an upgrade in drone warfare capabilities, Nigerian security forces risk continued exposure to aerial threats, diminishing their operational superiority and battlefield effectiveness.

“The ability of non-state actors to exploit drone technology for offensive operations underscores the need for the Nigerian Armed Forces to counter these emerging threats with more advanced UAVs.”

“These UAVs are equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technology, enabling them to detect and monitor activities that may pose threats to our national security.”

The newly developed drones are equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technology, providing real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, ensuring constant vigilance over Nigeria’s diverse terrain.