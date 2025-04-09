Insecurity: Igbe-Alagemo residents protest over killings, kidnapping in Lagos

By Temilola Atolagbe

Residents of Igbe Alagemo in Igbogbo Local Council Development Area of Ikorodu in Lagos State have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save them from the hands of kidnappers who have taken over the community

The residents, yesterday, protested at the LCDA secretariat, including the palace of the Igbogbo monarch to express their displeasure over cases of kidnapping and killing in the community.

Chairman of the community, Mr Obafemi Onikoro, said the protest became inevitable as many of the residents of IgbeAlagemo had fled their homes because of the killing and kidnapping in the community.

Onikoro stated that the recent kidnap cases were the 7th in four months, adding that the leadership of the community had engaged in grassroots surveillance to curb the rising spate of insecurity in the area, but it yielded no positive results.

He said: “Kidnappers have taken over Igbe-Alagemo community. They kidnap our members on daily basis and they collect ransom running into millions of naira. They even killed three of our members in the process.

“We are appealing to Governor Sanwo-Olu to save us. We need security. We need government presence. Igbe-Alagemo community has become the new haven for kidnappers in Ikorodu and nobody is safe here again.”

Reacting, Chairman, Igbogbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mr Sesan Daini, said: “We are concerned about the situation in Igbe-Alagemo community. Government is doing everything possible to curb the situation.”

Chief Tajudeen Alade, who led other chiefs as representatives of the traditional ruler of Igbogbo town, urged the community members to redouble their efforts in securing their community, adding that the issue of security should be done in partnership with the government.