Insecurity: Governors set up subcommittee to work with security chiefs

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Disturbed by the state of insecurity caused by multiple crimes, banditry, and a spate of kidnappings as well as massive destruction of property across the country, the thirty-six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have set up a subcommittee of the Nigerian Governors Forum to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for an immediate solution to the security of the country.

In response, the 36 state governors have called for swift action and urged security agencies to confront the security challenges directly.

According to the governors and as part of nipping in the bud the insecurity situation in the country, the committee will synergise with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Answering questions from journalists at the end of the meeting of the NGF held on Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday at its Maitama, Abuja, secretariat, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors forum and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, said that the committee set up by the state executive officers, desirous to achieve results, will also work with the director general of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; the director general of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Senator Uzodimma said, “The forum has set up a subcommittee of the Nigerian Governors Forum to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for an immediate solution to the security of the country, and that is why our admiration for technology-driven solutions presented by the chief of the defense staff cannot be overemphasised.”

The thirty-six state governors have thrown their weight behind the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa’s innovative security initiative that would be designed to strengthen national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.

The governors have also stressed the need for increased recruitment into security agencies and the adoption of technology-driven solutions to tackle killings at the state level.

The decision of the governors to support the project by the armed forces is, among others, aimed at finding a lasting solution to the worsening level of insecurity in the country that has led to wanton killings and massive destruction of property.

The governors have, however, expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level.

The state governors came up with a communique after the Chief of Defence Staff had briefed them at a meeting of the NGF held on Wednesday and entered into the early hours of Thursday at its Maitama, Abuja, secretariat.

The NGF, chaired by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this known in a communiqué read by Senator Uzodimma after the meeting, just as he stated that, as an immediate step to address the surge in killings in parts of the country, the governors have set up a committee to collaborate with security agency heads on a joint strategy.

Governors of the 36 states of the Federation on Wednesday night through the early hours of Thursday held an extensive meeting in Abuja ahead of Thursday’s National Executive Council (NEC) session.

The primary focus of their discussion was to brainstorm on the escalating insecurity in various parts of the country, marked by widespread killings and significant property destruction.

The meeting, which saw state executives arrive after 9 p.m., had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who arrived at 9:57 PM to brief the governors on the current security situation in the country, including its severity and proposed solutions.

The Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa, was also scheduled to brief the governors at the meeting.

The communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, read in part, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Chief of Defense Staff on an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response. The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“Governors expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level.

“Governors also commended the Chief of Defence Staff and indeed the Nigerian military for these valuable propositions and initiatives.”

Recall that since the reported killing of at least 15 people on March 9 in a series of renewed attacks by suspected herdsmen in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, incidents involving unidentified gunmen have continued to claim more lives.

In a related incident on April 14, a fresh attack took place in Zike hamlet, Kimakpa community, within the Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State, resulting in the confirmed deaths of at least 52 individuals, including an entire family of eight, with much property destroyed.

In Plateau State, intercommunal violence between predominantly Christian farmers and nomadic herders spiralled into gory slaughter when gunmen stormed Zikke village in Bassa Local Government early on April 14, killing at least 51 people and razing homes in a single night.

In Benue, at least 56 people were killed in Logo and Gbagir after twin assaults blamed on armed herders. Meanwhile, in Borno, eight passengers perished and scores were injured when an improvised explosive device ripped through a bus on the Damboa–Maiduguri highway on April 12.

The communique further said, “The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Housing and Urban Development on unlocking the economic potential of land through a federal-state partnership for land reform. The minister outlined ongoing housing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Programme and proposed a comprehensive land registration reform to formalise land ownership, enhance tenure security, and boost internally generated revenue across states.

Governors welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to catalyse investment, improve urban planning, and enhance land-based revenue generation.

Uzodinma, who disclosed that the Forum received a presentation on a proposed strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited, noted that the initiative is intended to revamp the electricity distribution sector by leveraging private sector investment.

The Imo State governor continued, “The Forum received a presentation on a proposed strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN) aimed at revitalising the electricity distribution sector through private sector investment.

“Under the proposed agreement, PSGN will assume operational control of select distribution companies (Discos), introduce advanced smart grid technologies, and establish a meter production facility to enhance service delivery and energy across states.

“The Forum noted that the partnership seeks to improve electricity distribution efficiency, support job creation through local manufacturing, and relieve states of legacy sector liabilities. Governors received the proposal and would examine the opportunities and benefits therein.”

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, emphasised the importance of establishing state police in Nigeria.

Answering questions from journalists after the meeting, Sani stated that the killings should not be seen as an indictment of the governors, noting that they have a limited role to play in addressing the issue.

He stated, “Some people say it’s an indictment that the governors are not doing enough. In my opinion, it’s not an indictment.

“I do agree that we have a limited role to play concerning the constitution of Nigeria. Don’t forget that even tomorrow, by the grace of God, it’s one of the areas we are going to look at the negativity of looking at the possibility of the creation of self-policing in Nigeria, which for me would go a long way in embracing insecurity, particularly at the sub-national level.

“But of course, as governors, we must take responsibility. Take, for example, Sarpani Karuna. When I came in, I inherited a system where we had a series of communal religious classes before I became governor.

“But I can tell you in the last 18 months, or precisely almost 20 months, since I took over, we have not had one single religious or communal class since I became governor. So for me, I believe as a leader, you have to lead by example by making sure that you carry everyone along.

“You make sure that you handle the problem of particular insecurity and ethnic merchants. They’re everywhere. There are people that can only benefit if there are political or religious classes or ethnic classes.

“Where we come from, we have states that we have to address this issue of diversity. And in Kaduna, we try as much as possible to make it something we build on and strengthen in our own state.

“Of course, I agree with the National Security Council, but I also believe security agencies in Nigeria should also step up and do what is right.

“You can see that even the Chief of Defence Staff addresses us today. And it’s a very important meeting where we look at the areas of synergy between the security agencies and the state governors.

“But of course, in my last interview, I already declared that we are not hiding enough goods on the ground.

“So no matter how we try to address the issue, we have to look at other aspects, particularly looking at the non-kinetic approach.

“Because when you look at the security agencies in Nigeria, look at the military. Like I said, we have less than 300,000 soldiers. We look at the military personnel in Nigeria. We look at the entire police personnel in Nigeria. There are less than 400,000.

“We are a country of about 230 million. So there are a lot of government spaces in Nigeria. Whether in the north, in the south, or everywhere. So we have to look at other areas of addressing the issue of insecurity. That is the reason why I believe we have to work, all of us, together. We don’t need to blame each other.

“We have responsibility. We are leaders. We must address the problem. We sit together. Have a good night, everyone.”

Answering questions after the meeting, the Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa, said, “Well, our engagement with the Nigerian Governors Forum is to brief them about the progress of the Renewal of Cities and Estates Programme and the request for land in all the state governments that have not given us the required land that we need.

“Secondly, is the impending programme that the ministry is about to embark upon, which is the National Land Registration and Titling Programme, which we need the collaboration of the state governments and thereby ensure that because of the establishment of the National Land Commission, which is a commission we intend to establish that will operationalise the Land Use Act, which is in the constitution.

“And we have to come and brief them so that we discuss and ensure that we remove all the grey areas that the governors are feeling that we are taking over their own responsibilities in the Land Use Act.

“So meeting them now, what is their take-home from this meeting, sir? No, the take-home is further collaboration, further discussions, which we intend to do.

“Our aim is to have a committee that will come and discuss with them, especially with their own committee and our own. Because, as you know, the assumption of this administration was to establish the land tax team in our ministry, but the Nigerian governors could not send their presentation. So that’s why we came, and we discussed those grey areas.”

At the meeting were governors of Kwara, Edo, Imo, Zamfara, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Borno, Ekiti, Delta, Osun, Kaduna, and others.